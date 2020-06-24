Twiggs County park getting new renovations

Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jeffersonville City Park is getting a makeover after being untouched for years.

City council member Laura Gallemore says the park has been neglected for too long.

Gallemore said, “It’s really been going down for the past couple of years. That’s why we’re trying to have someone come out now and help us clean it up.”

The city plans to add a pavilion in the center of the park, replace old grills and playground equipment, and put up a new fence.

City officials also plan to host a volunteer day for the community to come and clean the park.

Laura Wright, the mom spearheading the effort to refurbish the park, says she began working with the City of Jeffersonville after moving to the area earlier this year.

“We moved here with our 4 kids and they were immediately looking for places to play,” Wright said. “Through conversation on social media, we found out about this park and saw that it was… not being kept up. Through that conversation, we began the process of how do we get it cleaned up and how do we get it ready for kids to be able to play.”

Gallimore says she hopes this project will encourage more community efforts.

“There are a couple of things that, myself being on the city council, I would like to see improved in Jeffersonville,” Gallemore said. “I’m hoping once this project has started that other people will jump on board and take the initiative to do something with their’s.”

The city hopes to have the park completely refurbished and safe for children by the end of this summer. The city council meets on July 13 to decide on a date for a volunteer day. The project costs $52,000.