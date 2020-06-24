UPDATE (Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 69,381 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 227 1222.99 13 41
Atkinson 108 1296.52 2 15
Bacon 210 1841.46 4 18
Baker 37 1187.42 3 12
Baldwin 463 1042.14 32 75
Banks 122 610.55 0 22
Barrow 446 516.31 25 101
Bartow 633 571.45 39 152
Ben Hill 132 793.03 1 11
Berrien 102 529.16 0 4
Bibb 644 423.27 38 170
Bleckley 55 428.42 1 5
Brantley 79 411.42 2 6
Brooks 123 782.09 11 14
Bryan 108 275.95 5 21
Bulloch 219 275.59 3 19
Burke 136 608.72 6 31
Butts 254 1008.98 33 29
Calhoun 161 2548.68 5 34
Camden 104 192.86 1 9
Candler 26 239.92 0 4
Carroll 650 541.13 39 114
Catoosa 291 423.14 6 24
Charlton 43 324.5 2 6
Chatham 935 320.01 35 164
Chattahoochee 345 3209.6 0 6
Chattooga 52 209.97 2 4
Cherokee 1156 433.58 42 175
Clarke 419 322.86 15 56
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1726 566.2 78 217
Clinch 97 1457.33 3 10
Cobb 4269 539.98 236 825
Coffee 474 1101.25 15 86
Colquitt 785 1729.34 18 65
Columbia 367 231.35 9 44
Cook 110 630.84 1 13
Coweta 599 394.08 15 55
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 261 1170.98 12 43
Dade 60 371.24 1 3
Dawson 127 470 3 20
Decatur 246 934.58 8 27
DeKalb 5158 650.32 166 835
Dodge 71 348.3 2 8
Dooly 195 1455.22 12 41
Dougherty 1866 2075.52 153 455
Douglas 793 522.03 35 170
Early 257 2533.02 31 25
Echols 177 4459.56 0 6
Effingham 114 178.05 1 14
Elbert 94 496.17 0 8
Emanuel 78 344.16 3 8
Evans 17 159.07 0 0
Fannin 92 349.54 1 7
Fayette 305 259.48 16 45
Floyd 457 457.38 15 51
Forsyth 721 285.54 14 82
Franklin 168 720.13 1 14
Fulton 6052 550.59 302 1017
Gilmer 180 572.94 2 23
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 404 469.51 3 26
Gordon 325 559.87 18 40
Grady 168 684.6 4 32
Greene 91 486.19 9 20
Gwinnett 7036 724.51 164 922
Habersham 647 1412.66 35 90
Hall 3032 1469.36 58 427
Hancock 209 2550.96 32 37
Haralson 67 218.08 4 16
Harris 281 809.52 9 34
Hart 52 199.18 0 5
Heard 47 379.95 3 7
Henry 1062 442.75 31 104
Houston 533 339.41 20 122
Irwin 47 498.25 1 8
Jackson 329 440.43 7 44
Jasper 65 457.78 1 7
Jeff Davis 76 501.72 2 5
Jefferson 74 483.25 1 11
Jenkins 87 1014.46 9 22
Johnson 82 848.77 2 14
Jones 52 181.88 0 4
Lamar 102 527.21 6 13
Lanier 118 1139.99 3 9
Laurens 140 296.01 0 18
Lee 386 1287.91 22 66
Liberty 112 180.93 1 16
Lincoln 30 369.23 1 8
Long 33 165.7 1 2
Lowndes 1017 862.76 7 75
Lumpkin 123 363.88 3 28
Macon 112 862.33 9 35
Madison 83 275.04 4 14
Marion 77 928.49 2 11
McDuffie 84 388.94 5 21
McIntosh 27 185.35 1 2
Meriwether 165 784.97 2 22
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 442 2003.99 38 96
Monroe 139 501.32 16 26
Montgomery 28 303.56 0 3
Morgan 45 235.13 0 5
Murray 178 442.12 1 17
Muscogee 1392 726.41 39 208
Newton 525 467.27 11 84
Non-Georgia Resident 3091 0 40 190
Oconee 138 330.64 10 23
Oglethorpe 86 564.3 7 16
Paulding 505 292.68 15 88
Peach 95 347.03 9 25
Pickens 84 250.52 5 16
Pierce 148 757.23 4 25
Pike 86 455.99 3 10
Polk 192 441.56 1 15
Pulaski 47 431.47 2 7
Putnam 127 580.31 11 19
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 40 235.49 3 14
Randolph 198 2931.6 25 36
Richmond 785 388.15 48 202
Rockdale 401 422.28 10 87
Schley 22 417.06 1 7
Screven 86 618.71 5 20
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 361 522.36 32 61
Stephens 184 698.88 6 35
Stewart 91 1484.74 3 16
Sumter 540 1836.8 50 145
Talbot 66 1071.78 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 100 393.53 0 6
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 65 415.49 2 10
Terrell 219 2586.51 27 54
Thomas 394 886.77 33 70
Tift 600 1469.51 25 88
Toombs 207 767.15 5 14
Towns 37 307.46 1 10
Treutlen 19 278.23 1 3
Troup 1209 1716.99 29 129
Turner 172 2129.77 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 62 244.72 3 17
Unknown 1249 0 2 42
Upson 341 1297.71 43 43
Walker 298 428.1 6 16
Walton 361 376.77 26 55
Ware 365 1018.05 15 61
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 83 408.83 1 11
Wayne 51 170.15 0 6
Webster 18 705.88 1 5
Wheeler 41 518.4 0 2
White 134 421.94 4 27
Whitfield 846 808.24 10 49
Wilcox 123 1399.32 15 20
Wilkes 50 499.3 1 8
Wilkinson 74 829.69 8 23
Worth 294 1459.64 21 53
 
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 886,584 (743,234 COVID-19 tests; 143,350 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 69,381 (9.3% of tests are positive)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,698 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

