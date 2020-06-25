Baldwin High School postpones in-person graduation, senior activities

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Baldwin High School cancels prom for students, other events are being rescheduled.

Plans for in-person graduation have been postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, a plan was submitted to the Georgia Department of Public Health to hold traditional graduation for the Baldwin High School Class of 2020 on June 27.

State health officials recommended administrators postpone commencement ceremonies to slow the spread of coronavirus. Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order for vulnerable populations to shelter in place.

“While saddened to learn that we will need to wait to hold our in-person ceremony, the health and well-being of our graduates, families, and staff is our top priority,” said Jason Flanders, Baldwin High School Principal.

Based on the feedback received from DPH, school officials decided to postpone the graduation ceremony until July 18.

In a news release, the school board states:

“If we are not able to have the graduation ceremony on July 18th, we have selected August 1 as our alternate date. To maintain proper social distancing and adhere to CDC guidelines, BHS administration is limiting each graduate to four (4) tickets for graduation. These tickets will be made available closer to the date of the ceremony.

“Additionally, due to restrictions on the number of people that can gather in one place and the current spread level of the coronavirus in the Baldwin County area, the 2020 Senior Prom and the Senior Picnic has been canceled. All students that purchased a ticket to prom will receive a full refund in the next two weeks.”

Preparation for a virtual Senior Honors Program is in the works. The Baldwin County School District plans to broadcast it on their YouTube channel Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.

A message from Baldwin County School Superintendent

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said, “Class of 2020, I can truly say this is not the way I wanted your senior year to end. But the unpredictable health concerns that arose caused everyone to make necessary changes to daily routines. I was filled with so many emotions after receiving the disheartening news that your last year would not end in the company of your classmates, faculty, and staff at Baldwin High School. But there’s one thing I want you to always remember—you are not forgotten. Your graduating class will go down in history as the trailblazing graduating class to have its very own virtual commencement ceremony. And do not forget the fact that this is the beginning of the rest of your life. Your journey is far from over. Stay strong, stay resilient, and stay focused Class of 2020. We are all in this together.”

