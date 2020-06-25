Camp Zion closing parade scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 100 children, parents and staff members will participate in a closing parade on Friday, June 25 as part of Camp Zion’s 20th annual closing ceremony.
Camp Zion is Next Level Community Development Center’s virtual camp—a free, four-week program that “continues to furnish educational reinforcement and exposure to STEAM,” according to a news release. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Math.
The camp’s mission is to educate, enlighten and empower.
More than 141 students participated this year with 95% average daily attendance. 48% of the children are between 13-18 and 49% are Black boys, according to the release.
A virtual closing ceremony was held Thursday with AJ the DJ as the host, along with Tex James from 95.5
Friday’s parade will be held at 5 p.m. at Bibb Mount Zion Church, located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.