Camp Zion closing parade scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
4
Screen grab from Camp Zion's virtual closing ceremony Thursday. Visit Next Level's Facebook page (link in story) to view the ceremony.
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 100 children, parents and staff members will participate in a closing parade on Friday, June 25 as part of Camp Zion’s 20th annual closing ceremony.

Camp Zion is Next Level Community Development Center’s virtual campa free, four-week program that “continues to furnish educational reinforcement and exposure to STEAM,” according to a news release. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Math.

The camp’s mission is to educate, enlighten and empower.

More than 141 students participated this year with 95% average daily attendance. 48% of the children are between 13-18 and 49% are Black boys, according to the release.

A virtual closing ceremony was held Thursday with AJ the DJ as the host, along with Tex James from 95.5

Friday’s parade will be held at 5 p.m. at Bibb Mount Zion Church, located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleDrier days are on the way…just not for long
Next articleRant and Rave: June 25th
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!