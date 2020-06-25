Drier days are on the way…just not for long

Cecilia Reeves
It has been another stormy afternoon across Middle Georgia, and we are not out of the woods quite yet.

A last round of storms is moving through Alabama and if it holds together could impact Middle Georgia by 1 am. These storms have a history of strong winds and frequent lightning.

Based on the current speed, these storms will likely move through Macon sometime after 2 am.

The storms from today were sparked on a frontal boundary that has mostly stalled out. This boundary begins to work further north tomorrow and will take the bulk of our storm chances with it.

Without the rain temps will warm back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s by the afternoon.

The weekend will bring a more summer-like pattern with heat and scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 90’s with high humidity sticking around.

By next week a wetter pattern begins to build in across the southeast. Still quite a few question marks with this system, but expect a pretty rain week on the way.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.