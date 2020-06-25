Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the number of COVID cases rises in Georgia, health experts are using contact tracing to prevent a second outbreak.

Contact Tracing is a method used by public health officials to identify potential exposure to illness.

Michael Hokanson — the public information officer for North Central Health District — says this method tracks the progression of the virus from person-to-person.

“If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted by a staff member from the Department of Public Health,” said Hokanson.

Once contacted, the person who tested positive will give a list of close contacts to the department including family, friends, colleagues, and even party attendees.

Hokanson says the department will then inform all contacts who may have been exposed to the virus. Staff from the department will give directions depending on a patient’s symptoms.

Hokanson says the only way contact tracing can be effective is if people are forthcoming with information about their conditions and who they have been around. He says the department used a model when the pandemic initially started, but they had to cut back because COVID cases began to sky-rocket.

Now, the PIO says any person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be part of the Contact Tracing Program.

“However, they need to answer those calls from the Georgia Department of Public Health,” said Hokanson.

Hokanson says over the last two weeks, the daily average for COVID cases for the state and within the district has gone up significantly. He says that’s why it’s important for people to continue to follow rules to protect themselves and others from spreading the virus.

“You can’t change human nature. And if people get tired of doing something, they are going to stop. But we ask everyone to please continue to do whatever you can,” said Hokanson.