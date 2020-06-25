City leaders announce plans for new Ingleside senior care center

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Developers are giving new life to a place once considered an endangered property.
On Thursday, Macon leaders announced plans to convert Alexander IV Elementary School into a high-end senior living center.
Now the former school will have a 60-unit assistant living center with public space for the community. The new center also includes a 19,000-square-foot “memory care” wing for residents with Alzheimer’s disease.
Macon Mayor Robert Reichert says the center will bring new life to the Ingleside community.
“It revitalizes and maintains the neighborhood, even the tree canopy that we are standing under, these historic oak trees that have been here for so long. People didn’t want to see that mowed down, clear cut, and Heaven only knows,” Reichert said.
Expected open date
The renovation and new construction of the center on Ridge Avenue will cost around $12.5 million. It is expected to open by Spring 2021.