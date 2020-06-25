Mellow Mushroom donates pizzas to local non-profit

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One pizzeria is giving back to local charities for sacrificing their time during the pandemic with “A Pie for A Pie” program.
Mellow Mushroom is donating small pizzas to essential employees or nonprofit organizations for every pizza sold.
According to Melanie Kappel, the general manager of Mellow Mushroom in Macon, the donations from their location will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.
“We just think it’s super important for the kids to grab a pizza and the families to grab a pizza,” Kappel said. “It’s just kind of a big thank you for them. And the Boys and Girls club has been doing food donations as well. So we just want to give it back.”
A Pie for A Pie
Mellow Mushroom has donated more than 10,000 pizza pies to local charities.
Thursday, store owners in Georgia are baking and selling pizzas to benefit over 20 organizations.