Showers and storms hang around today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Afternoon showers and storms could impact any outdoor activities you have planned today.
TODAY.
Under a partly cloudy sky high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s area wide. Scattered showers and a few storms are forecast to move through the area this afternoon and evening as well. The rain will end right around sunset this evening and we will stay mostly sky overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Hit the repeat button for the final day of the work week as afternoon showers and storms will once again fire up across Middle Georgia. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 90’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday night lows will fall into the low 70’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
This weekend we will deal with isolated showers and storms as highs make it into the low and middle 90’s on both afternoons. Hit or miss showers and storms will be the main weather story this weekend along with the heat. Next week rain and storm chances increase as another unsettled weather pattern sets up across the southeast.
