Showers and storms hang around today

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Afternoon showers and storms could impact any outdoor activities you have planned today.

TODAY.

Under a partly cloudy sky high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s area wide. Scattered showers and a few storms are forecast to move through the area this afternoon and evening as well. The rain will end right around sunset this evening and we will stay mostly sky overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Hit the repeat button for the final day of the work week as afternoon showers and storms will once again fire up across Middle Georgia. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 90’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday night lows will fall into the low 70’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

This weekend we will deal with isolated showers and storms as highs make it into the low and middle 90’s on both afternoons. Hit or miss showers and storms will be the main weather story this weekend along with the heat. Next week rain and storm chances increase as another unsettled weather pattern sets up across the southeast.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleCOVID-19 alternate care facility coming to Milledgeville
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.