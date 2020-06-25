UPDATE (Thursday, June 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 71,095 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 230 1239.16 14 42
Atkinson 109 1308.52 2 15
Bacon 210 1841.46 4 18
Baker 37 1187.42 3 12
Baldwin 465 1046.64 33 75
Banks 124 620.56 0 22
Barrow 452 523.25 25 101
Bartow 639 576.87 40 154
Ben Hill 139 835.09 1 11
Berrien 107 555.09 0 4
Bibb 664 436.41 38 172
Bleckley 55 428.42 1 5
Brantley 82 427.04 2 6
Brooks 124 788.45 11 15
Bryan 110 281.06 5 21
Bulloch 232 291.95 3 19
Burke 138 617.67 6 32
Butts 260 1032.81 33 29
Calhoun 161 2548.68 5 35
Camden 106 196.57 1 9
Candler 25 230.69 0 4
Carroll 651 541.96 39 114
Catoosa 297 431.87 6 25
Charlton 41 309.41 2 6
Chatham 999 341.92 36 167
Chattahoochee 363 3377.06 0 6
Chattooga 53 214 2 4
Cherokee 1177 441.46 44 175
Clarke 441 339.81 15 56
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1781 584.24 79 221
Clinch 98 1472.36 3 10
Cobb 4347 549.84 237 830
Coffee 484 1124.48 17 89
Colquitt 803 1769 18 67
Columbia 377 237.66 9 46
Cook 114 653.78 1 14
Coweta 600 394.73 15 56
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 265 1188.93 12 43
Dade 62 383.62 1 3
Dawson 128 473.71 3 20
Decatur 248 942.18 8 27
DeKalb 5258 662.92 168 845
Dodge 77 377.73 2 8
Dooly 196 1462.69 12 41
Dougherty 1870 2079.97 154 455
Douglas 821 540.47 35 174
Early 258 2542.87 31 26
Echols 177 4459.56 0 6
Effingham 117 182.74 1 14
Elbert 94 496.17 0 8
Emanuel 87 383.87 3 8
Evans 17 159.07 0 0
Fannin 94 357.14 1 7
Fayette 314 267.13 17 45
Floyd 466 466.39 15 53
Forsyth 737 291.87 15 84
Franklin 170 728.71 1 14
Fulton 6163 560.69 309 1027
Gilmer 181 576.12 2 23
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 471 547.38 3 26
Gordon 329 566.76 18 41
Grady 174 709.05 4 32
Greene 91 486.19 9 20
Gwinnett 7223 743.76 167 950
Habersham 648 1414.85 35 90
Hall 3048 1477.11 59 427
Hancock 209 2550.96 32 37
Haralson 67 218.08 5 16
Harris 286 823.92 9 35
Hart 52 199.18 0 5
Heard 47 379.95 3 7
Henry 1077 449 31 105
Houston 545 347.05 23 126
Irwin 48 508.85 1 8
Jackson 337 451.14 9 45
Jasper 64 450.74 1 8
Jeff Davis 77 508.32 2 6
Jefferson 80 522.43 1 11
Jenkins 94 1096.08 11 23
Johnson 84 869.48 2 15
Jones 52 181.88 0 4
Lamar 107 553.06 6 13
Lanier 122 1178.63 3 10
Laurens 146 308.69 1 18
Lee 386 1287.91 22 67
Liberty 112 180.93 1 16
Lincoln 30 369.23 1 8
Long 33 165.7 1 2
Lowndes 1040 882.27 8 79
Lumpkin 126 372.76 3 28
Macon 113 870.03 9 36
Madison 86 284.99 4 14
Marion 77 928.49 2 11
McDuffie 84 388.94 6 21
McIntosh 29 199.08 1 2
Meriwether 167 794.48 2 22
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 443 2008.52 38 96
Monroe 142 512.14 16 26
Montgomery 28 303.56 0 3
Morgan 46 240.36 0 6
Murray 183 454.53 2 17
Muscogee 1428 745.2 40 217
Newton 538 478.84 11 83
Non-Georgia Resident 3299 0 41 196
Oconee 141 337.83 10 23
Oglethorpe 87 570.87 7 17
Paulding 522 302.54 15 89
Peach 95 347.03 9 25
Pickens 85 253.5 5 16
Pierce 155 793.04 4 25
Pike 87 461.29 3 10
Polk 197 453.06 1 15
Pulaski 47 431.47 2 7
Putnam 128 584.88 12 20
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 40 235.49 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 802 396.56 48 202
Rockdale 415 437.03 10 89
Schley 23 436.02 1 7
Screven 87 625.9 5 20
Seminole 49 601.97 2 8
Spalding 365 528.14 32 61
Stephens 190 721.67 6 36
Stewart 106 1729.48 3 21
Sumter 542 1843.6 50 145
Talbot 66 1071.78 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 103 405.34 0 8
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 74 473.02 3 10
Terrell 222 2621.94 27 54
Thomas 399 898.02 33 70
Tift 642 1572.37 25 94
Toombs 212 785.68 5 14
Towns 37 307.46 1 10
Treutlen 20 292.87 1 3
Troup 1233 1751.07 29 131
Turner 172 2129.77 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 62 244.72 3 18
Unknown 1341 0 2 40
Upson 343 1305.32 43 43
Walker 302 433.85 9 16
Walton 371 387.21 28 56
Ware 372 1037.57 15 61
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 90 443.31 1 11
Wayne 52 173.48 0 6
Webster 20 784.31 1 5
Wheeler 42 531.04 0 2
White 134 421.94 4 27
Whitfield 890 850.28 10 49
Wilcox 123 1399.32 15 20
Wilkes 52 519.27 1 9
Wilkinson 74 829.69 8 23
Worth 295 1464.6 21 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 904,154 (757,924 molecular tests; 146,230 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 71,095* (9.4% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,745 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

