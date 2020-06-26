Eastman closes City Hall, Police and Fire Departments to public

Tucker Sargent
coronavirus
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Eastman is closing its city hall, police and fire departments to the public “until further notice” based on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to a City of Eastman Facebook post.

“Please use the drop box and online options for permits and payments,” the post said. “If you have an emergency, please call 911. For routing questions or requests, please call City Hall at (478) 374-7721, the Police Department at (478) 374-7788 or the Fire Department at (478) 374-3431.

City Hall reopened on June 15 with precautionary guidelines in place.

Tucker Sargent
