Eastman closes City Hall, Police and Fire Departments to public

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
“Please use the drop box and online options for permits and payments,” the post said. “If you have an emergency, please call 911. For routing questions or requests, please call City Hall at (478) 374-7721, the Police Department at (478) 374-7788 or the Fire Department at (478) 374-3431.
City Hall reopened on June 15 with precautionary guidelines in place.