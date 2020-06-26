Kemp signs Hate Crime Bill into Law

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp signed the Hate Crimes Bill into law on Friday.
The Hate Crimes Law allows additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation, or other factors.
The signing comes after the public outcry over the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February. Authorities charged three white men with Arbery’s murder.
Kemp says the law does not fix every problem or right every wrong. But this bipartisan legislation is a powerful step forward.
Statement from Governor Kemp
“We stand together as Republicans and Democrats, black and white, male and female from rural, urban, and suburban communities to affirm a simple but powerful motto — Georgia is a state too great to hate.”
The signing also removes Georgia from the list of states without a hate crimes law.
The law takes effect on July 1.