Former Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate Whitfield endorses Miller

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate Marc Whitfield is endorsing Lester Miller.
“After speaking with both of the remaining candidates for Mayor, it is my pleasure to announce that I am endorsing Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb County,” Whitfield said in a statement released by Miller’s campaign.
“Based on Lester’s work on the school board and his plans for the future, I am confident that he is a strong ethical leader who will bring our community together to improve the quality of life for everyone, especially for our youth,” Whitfield continued. “Lester Miller shares my vision for a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. He is best-equipped to protect our existing businesses while attracting new employers that will bring good jobs and career opportunities. I look forward to working alongside him and urge everyone to vote for Lester Miller for Macon-Bibb Mayor.”
Whitfield’s endorsement comes 10 days after another former candidate, Blake Sullivan, announced he is also endorsing Miller.
Miller and Cliffard Whitby will meet in a runoff election on August 11 since none of the five candidates received more than 50% of votes in the June 9 non-partisan election.
Here’s a final breakdown of votes from the June 9 election from the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections:
Lester Miller for Mayor 17,011 (42%)
Cliff Whitby for Mayor 11,015 (27%)
Blake Sullivan for Mayor of Macon-Bibb 5,457 (14%)
Larry For Macon 4,769 (12%)
Marc Whitfield for Mayor of Macon 2020 1,868 (5%)
Unresolved write-ins 34 (<1%)
