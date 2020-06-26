Middle Georgia churches to offer free COVID-19 testing

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple churches in Middle Georgia are partnering with the Community Empowerment Center and Community Church of God to offer free COVID-19 testing.

They will be providing free nasal pharyngeal swab test and serological antibody testing for June and early July.

Test dates and times

  • Fellowship Bible Baptist Church 450 Dunbar Rd. Warner Robins, GA
    Friday, June 26 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Greater Union Baptist Church 525 Gray Rd. Perry, GA 31069
    Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church of Christ 511 High Pl. Macon, GA 31201
    Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
  • Piney Grove Baptist Church Monday, June 29 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
    490 Old Perry Rd. Kathleen, Georgia 31047
  • Green Grove Baptist Church Tuesday, June 30 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
    1165 GA-26 Elko, Georgia 31025
  • Warner Robins CME Church Tuesday, June 30 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
    200 Othal H. Lakey Cir. Warner Robins 31088
  • House of Hope Atlanta Wednesday, July, 1 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
    4650 Flat Shoals PKWY Decatur, Georgia 30034
  • Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church Thursday, July 2 from 10 a.m -2 p.m.
    1180 Bartlett St. Macon, GA 31204
  • St. Paul CME Church Thursday, July 2 from 10 a.m -4 p.m.
    1601 Barnard St. Savannah, GA 31401

Medical professionals say the goal is to give more people the opportunity to get tested.

Registered Nurse Chris Burgess says it helps to know your results and get treated if you test positive for the virus.

“People are getting tested but it has no bearing on it being on the rise. They’re already positive before they come back positive,” Burgess said. “It’s a matter of what we need to know so that we can actually treat the patients.”

More testing opportunities will be added weekly.

 

Previous articleDrive-in movie: Toy Story 4 showing in Milledgeville
Next articleEastman closes City Hall, Police and Fire Departments to public
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.