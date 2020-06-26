Drive-in movie: Toy Story 4 showing in Milledgeville

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — You and your family can catch Toy Story 4 on the big screen in Baldwin County.
Milledgeville Main Street, the Twin Lakes Library System, and Allied Arts are hosting the Downtown Drive-in Movie.
The movie will play on a 40-foot screen in the parking lot between the Mary Vinson Memorial Library and the Library Annex.
Snacks and drinks will be for sale.
Organizers say you can hear the movie using an FM transmitter for a drive-in experience in your car. They say you must remain in your vehicle.
Showtime
- The show starts at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
- Plan to arrive early due to limited parking