UPDATE (Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
3655
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 72,995 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 241 1298.42 14 42
Atkinson 117 1404.56 2 16
Bacon 217 1902.84 4 19
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 470 1057.89 33 75
Banks 128 640.58 0 22
Barrow 459 531.35 25 101
Bartow 645 582.28 41 154
Ben Hill 143 859.12 1 12
Berrien 109 565.47 0 5
Bibb 702 461.39 38 174
Bleckley 55 428.42 1 5
Brantley 85 442.66 2 6
Brooks 141 896.55 11 16
Bryan 115 293.84 5 22
Bulloch 261 328.44 3 20
Burke 138 617.67 6 32
Butts 261 1036.78 33 29
Calhoun 161 2548.68 5 35
Camden 112 207.7 1 9
Candler 29 267.6 0 4
Carroll 658 547.79 39 114
Catoosa 302 439.14 7 27
Charlton 43 324.5 2 6
Chatham 1044 357.32 37 169
Chattahoochee 393 3656.15 0 6
Chattooga 56 226.12 2 4
Cherokee 1189 445.96 44 178
Clarke 463 356.76 15 56
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1825 598.68 79 222
Clinch 100 1502.4 3 10
Cobb 4433 560.72 238 838
Coffee 484 1124.48 17 93
Colquitt 837 1843.9 18 68
Columbia 392 247.11 9 49
Cook 123 705.4 1 15
Coweta 615 404.6 15 57
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 266 1193.41 12 43
Dade 63 389.8 1 3
Dawson 131 484.81 3 20
Decatur 249 945.98 8 27
DeKalb 5322 670.99 171 858
Dodge 84 412.07 2 9
Dooly 197 1470.15 12 42
Dougherty 1873 2083.31 154 455
Douglas 843 554.95 36 177
Early 259 2552.73 31 26
Echols 180 4535.15 0 6
Effingham 122 190.55 1 14
Elbert 97 512.01 0 8
Emanuel 95 419.17 3 10
Evans 18 168.43 0 0
Fannin 94 357.14 1 7
Fayette 322 273.94 17 46
Floyd 487 487.41 15 54
Forsyth 756 299.4 15 84
Franklin 172 737.28 1 14
Fulton 6350 577.7 311 1042
Gilmer 181 576.12 2 23
Glascock 5 165.29 0 0
Glynn 505 586.89 3 29
Gordon 337 580.54 18 42
Grady 177 721.27 4 32
Greene 96 512.9 9 20
Gwinnett 7463 768.47 168 972
Habersham 656 1432.31 35 90
Hall 3075 1490.19 59 429
Hancock 210 2563.16 32 37
Haralson 68 221.34 5 16
Harris 296 852.73 9 37
Hart 53 203.01 0 5
Heard 47 379.95 3 7
Henry 1093 455.67 33 107
Houston 562 357.87 23 128
Irwin 50 530.05 1 8
Jackson 341 456.49 10 46
Jasper 65 457.78 1 8
Jeff Davis 78 514.92 2 7
Jefferson 86 561.61 1 12
Jenkins 94 1096.08 11 24
Johnson 84 869.48 2 15
Jones 61 213.35 0 4
Lamar 107 553.06 6 13
Lanier 124 1197.95 3 10
Laurens 147 310.81 1 18
Lee 386 1287.91 22 67
Liberty 112 180.93 1 16
Lincoln 32 393.85 1 8
Long 36 180.77 1 2
Lowndes 1087 922.14 9 86
Lumpkin 130 384.59 3 29
Macon 113 870.03 9 36
Madison 86 284.99 4 14
Marion 77 928.49 2 11
McDuffie 87 402.83 6 21
McIntosh 29 199.08 1 2
Meriwether 174 827.78 2 22
Miller 47 815.41 0 3
Mitchell 443 2008.52 38 97
Monroe 152 548.2 16 26
Montgomery 31 336.08 0 3
Morgan 46 240.36 0 6
Murray 188 466.95 2 18
Muscogee 1454 758.77 43 220
Newton 541 481.51 11 83
Non-Georgia Resident 3453 0 43 199
Oconee 141 337.83 10 23
Oglethorpe 88 577.43 7 17
Paulding 538 311.81 15 90
Peach 97 354.34 9 25
Pickens 85 253.5 5 16
Pierce 156 798.16 4 26
Pike 87 461.29 3 10
Polk 200 459.96 1 15
Pulaski 48 440.65 2 7
Putnam 131 598.58 12 20
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 39 229.6 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 813 402 48 202
Rockdale 419 441.24 11 91
Schley 24 454.98 1 7
Screven 88 633.09 6 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 368 532.48 32 61
Stephens 194 736.86 6 36
Stewart 110 1794.75 3 24
Sumter 548 1864.01 50 146
Talbot 67 1088.02 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 109 428.95 0 8
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 80 511.38 3 10
Terrell 224 2645.57 27 54
Thomas 408 918.28 32 70
Tift 679 1662.99 25 96
Toombs 221 819.03 5 16
Towns 38 315.77 1 10
Treutlen 22 322.16 1 3
Troup 1277 1813.56 31 137
Turner 173 2142.15 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 67 264.46 3 18
Unknown 1469 0 2 41
Upson 343 1305.32 43 44
Walker 310 445.34 11 16
Walton 377 393.47 28 56
Ware 388 1082.2 15 61
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 91 448.23 1 11
Wayne 53 176.82 0 6
Webster 20 784.31 1 5
Wheeler 43 543.68 0 2
White 136 428.24 4 27
Whitfield 917 876.07 10 50
Wilcox 125 1422.07 15 20
Wilkes 52 519.27 1 9
Wilkinson 74 829.69 8 23
Worth 296 1469.57 21 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 920,114 (771,028 molecular tests; 149,086 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 72,995* (9.5% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,770 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleFormer Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate Whitfield endorses Miller
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!