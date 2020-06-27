UPDATE (Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 74,985 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 247 1330.75 14 42
Atkinson 119 1428.57 2 16
Bacon 226 1981.76 4 19
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 476 1071.4 33 75
Banks 129 645.58 0 22
Barrow 466 539.46 25 104
Bartow 659 594.92 42 155
Ben Hill 150 901.17 1 12
Berrien 110 570.66 0 5
Bibb 724 475.85 38 177
Bleckley 55 428.42 1 5
Brantley 85 442.66 2 6
Brooks 141 896.55 11 16
Bryan 116 296.39 5 22
Bulloch 272 342.28 4 21
Burke 138 617.67 6 32
Butts 263 1044.73 33 29
Calhoun 161 2548.68 5 35
Camden 114 211.41 2 9
Candler 29 267.6 0 4
Carroll 669 556.95 39 115
Catoosa 303 440.59 7 27
Charlton 43 324.5 2 6
Chatham 1088 372.38 37 171
Chattahoochee 398 3702.67 0 6
Chattooga 56 226.12 2 4
Cherokee 1219 457.21 44 178
Clarke 481 370.63 15 56
Clay 57 1996.5 2 5
Clayton 1864 611.47 79 222
Clinch 100 1502.4 3 10
Cobb 4526 572.49 239 848
Coffee 483 1122.16 17 96
Colquitt 895 1971.67 18 69
Columbia 410 258.46 9 50
Cook 126 722.6 1 16
Coweta 634 417.1 15 58
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 267 1197.9 12 44
Dade 63 389.8 1 3
Dawson 131 484.81 3 20
Decatur 249 945.98 8 27
DeKalb 5404 681.33 171 867
Dodge 88 431.69 2 9
Dooly 200 1492.54 12 43
Dougherty 1883 2094.43 154 458
Douglas 864 568.77 36 179
Early 260 2562.59 31 26
Echols 181 4560.34 0 6
Effingham 123 192.11 1 14
Elbert 97 512.01 0 8
Emanuel 101 445.64 3 10
Evans 18 168.43 0 0
Fannin 94 357.14 1 7
Fayette 324 275.64 17 46
Floyd 493 493.41 15 54
Forsyth 778 308.11 15 88
Franklin 181 775.86 1 14
Fulton 6506 591.9 311 1053
Gilmer 181 576.12 2 23
Glascock 5 165.29 0 0
Glynn 538 625.24 4 30
Gordon 345 594.33 18 43
Grady 181 737.57 4 32
Greene 97 518.25 9 20
Gwinnett 7604 782.99 169 983
Habersham 659 1438.86 35 91
Hall 3101 1502.79 59 431
Hancock 210 2563.16 32 37
Haralson 68 221.34 5 16
Harris 304 875.78 9 37
Hart 55 210.67 0 5
Heard 48 388.04 3 7
Henry 1128 470.26 33 108
Houston 575 366.15 23 130
Irwin 50 530.05 1 8
Jackson 347 464.52 10 46
Jasper 67 471.86 1 8
Jeff Davis 79 521.52 2 7
Jefferson 86 561.61 1 12
Jenkins 94 1096.08 11 24
Johnson 85 879.83 2 16
Jones 61 213.35 0 4
Lamar 110 568.56 6 13
Lanier 127 1226.93 3 10
Laurens 151 319.27 1 18
Lee 385 1284.58 22 67
Liberty 114 184.16 1 16
Lincoln 33 406.15 1 8
Long 36 180.77 1 2
Lowndes 1129 957.77 9 87
Lumpkin 134 396.43 3 29
Macon 113 870.03 9 36
Madison 87 288.3 4 14
Marion 78 940.55 2 11
McDuffie 89 412.09 6 22
McIntosh 30 205.94 1 2
Meriwether 175 832.54 2 22
Miller 47 815.41 0 3
Mitchell 444 2013.06 38 97
Monroe 154 555.42 16 26
Montgomery 31 336.08 0 3
Morgan 46 240.36 0 6
Murray 191 474.4 2 18
Muscogee 1496 780.69 43 220
Newton 561 499.31 11 84
Non-Georgia Resident 3919 0 43 202
Oconee 146 349.81 10 23
Oglethorpe 88 577.43 7 17
Paulding 554 321.08 15 90
Peach 98 357.99 9 25
Pickens 88 262.45 5 16
Pierce 158 808.39 4 26
Pike 87 461.29 3 10
Polk 203 466.86 1 15
Pulaski 49 449.83 2 7
Putnam 136 621.43 12 21
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 41 241.38 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 822 406.45 48 202
Rockdale 430 452.82 11 91
Schley 24 454.98 1 7
Screven 89 640.29 6 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 380 549.85 32 61
Stephens 195 740.66 6 36
Stewart 111 1811.06 3 24
Sumter 550 1870.81 50 146
Talbot 68 1104.25 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 119 468.3 0 9
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 89 568.91 3 10
Terrell 224 2645.57 27 54
Thomas 415 934.03 32 70
Tift 686 1680.14 25 97
Toombs 225 833.86 5 17
Towns 38 315.77 1 10
Treutlen 23 336.8 1 3
Troup 1300 1846.22 31 140
Turner 175 2166.91 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 67 264.46 3 18
Unknown 1593 0 2 32
Upson 348 1324.35 43 44
Walker 313 449.65 11 16
Walton 381 397.65 28 56
Ware 394 1098.93 15 61
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 91 448.23 1 11
Wayne 55 183.49 0 6
Webster 21 823.53 1 5
Wheeler 43 543.68 0 2
White 139 437.68 4 28
Whitfield 976 932.44 10 50
Wilcox 126 1433.45 15 20
Wilkes 52 519.27 1 9
Wilkinson 75 840.9 8 23
Worth 300 1489.43 21 54
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 942,033 (789,813 molecular tests; 152,220 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 74,985* (9.5% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,776 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

