Angie’s List Report: Painting outside of house

When it comes to painting outside, you also have other things to consider. Will you spray or roll?

What happens if someone gets hurt or damages the house? And how do you get reliable bids?

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List founder, has the answers.

“When getting your estimate on exterior painting, be sure to ask the painter what type of process they are going to use,” Angie said. “If they plan to spray the home, it’s going to use more paint. If they are going to roll it, it will likely take longer. This will allow you to compare apples to apples when comparing estimates.”

Angie says not to bother with a company that wants to give you an estimate over the phone. Get at least three reputable companies that will come to your home and provide a thorough estimate.

Angie says to make sure you’re not the one liable for the crew.

Professional painter Todd Cartmel, “A lot of times, that crew doesn’t have workman’s comp insurance, doesn’t carry liability insurance, which leaves the homeowner unprotected in the event that something may happen.”

How will the painters get the paint on the house?

Cartmel prefers brushing and rolling over standard spraying. But he knows lots of consumers prefer the faster spraying process.

“As long as the spray application is back-brushed and back-rolled and the paint is applied at the correct thickness, it’s really no different than the brush and roll application only,” Cartmel said.

Regardless of the application method, professional painters say paint quality is key. And a premium product is well worth the cost.

Applied correctly, you may not have to paint again for 12 years. And if you live in an older home, there’s a safety issue to be aware of.

“If your home was built before 1978, it is possible that your home has lead paint and there are federal regulations about proper procedures to use when painting your home,” Angie said. “When you are hiring a painter and they don’t bring up these regulations, you should get another painter.”

Also you might save some money buying the paint yourself. Some painters charge a fee for buying it.