Deputies: 3 shot following verbal dispute in Macon

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at 932 Patterson Street.

Deputies say there was a verbal dispute between a group of people at the address and that an unknown person pulled a gun and fired several shots.

All three of the victims were males. Two were taken by ambulance to The Medical Center, Navicent Health. The other was taken there by private vehicle.

There is no update on their conditions or a possible suspect at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.

Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!