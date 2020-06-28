Fort Valley Police need help finding missing man

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.
Police say 28-year-old Dominique Xavier Towns was last seen on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in Fort Valley when he left for work in Warner Robins.
Towns is around 6’10” and weighs 300 pounds. He has shoulder length dreads and was last seen wearing a red shirt.
Police say he was driving a black, 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia license plate ECG201.
Towns’ cell phone was found in Bibb County.
“We have entered all of Mr. Towns personal information into the National Crime Information Center Missing Person File, which is a searchable database,” Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said. “We have also put out a state wide alert and another alert for law enforcement agencies on the I-75 corridor and I-16 corridor in ref to him and the vehicle he was driving. If law enforcement personnel come into contact with the person for any reason, such as a traffic stop or an arrest, an NCIC/GCIC search will show the missing person status. The NCIC/GCIC records are retained until a person is found or the record is canceled by the filing agency.”
If you see Dominique or the vehicle described above, call FVPD at (478) 825-3383.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.