UPDATE (Sunday, June 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 77,210 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 254 1368.46 14 42
Atkinson 137 1644.66 2 16
Bacon 228 1999.3 4 19
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 479 1078.15 33 75
Banks 130 650.59 0 22
Barrow 466 539.46 25 105
Bartow 671 605.75 42 155
Ben Hill 156 937.22 1 12
Berrien 113 586.22 0 5
Bibb 730 479.79 38 177
Bleckley 56 436.21 1 5
Brantley 85 442.66 2 6
Brooks 143 909.26 11 16
Bryan 116 296.39 5 22
Bulloch 286 359.9 4 21
Burke 141 631.1 6 32
Butts 264 1048.7 33 29
Calhoun 161 2548.68 5 35
Camden 113 209.55 2 9
Candler 32 295.28 0 4
Carroll 673 560.28 39 115
Catoosa 303 440.59 7 27
Charlton 45 339.6 2 6
Chatham 1095 374.77 37 171
Chattahoochee 404 3758.49 0 6
Chattooga 56 226.12 2 4
Cherokee 1253 469.96 44 178
Clarke 485 373.71 15 56
Clay 57 1996.5 2 5
Clayton 1884 618.03 79 222
Clinch 103 1547.48 3 10
Cobb 4607 582.73 240 848
Coffee 532 1236 17 96
Colquitt 907 1998.11 18 70
Columbia 422 266.03 9 53
Cook 130 745.54 1 16
Coweta 643 423.02 15 58
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 268 1202.39 12 44
Dade 64 395.99 1 3
Dawson 133 492.21 3 21
Decatur 249 945.98 8 27
DeKalb 5448 686.88 171 870
Dodge 92 451.31 2 9
Dooly 200 1492.54 12 43
Dougherty 1883 2094.43 154 458
Douglas 878 577.99 36 179
Early 260 2562.59 31 26
Echols 182 4585.54 0 6
Effingham 126 196.8 1 14
Elbert 99 522.57 0 8
Emanuel 105 463.29 3 10
Evans 19 177.79 0 0
Fannin 94 357.14 1 7
Fayette 326 277.34 17 46
Floyd 495 495.42 15 54
Forsyth 788 312.07 15 88
Franklin 187 801.58 1 14
Fulton 6610 601.36 311 1058
Gilmer 181 576.12 2 23
Glascock 7 231.4 0 0
Glynn 533 619.43 4 29
Gordon 351 604.66 18 43
Grady 185 753.87 4 33
Greene 97 518.25 9 20
Gwinnett 7685 791.33 169 985
Habersham 662 1445.41 35 91
Hall 3117 1510.55 59 431
Hancock 210 2563.16 32 37
Haralson 68 221.34 5 16
Harris 306 881.54 9 37
Hart 56 214.5 0 5
Heard 48 388.04 3 7
Henry 1141 475.68 33 108
Houston 578 368.06 23 131
Irwin 56 593.66 1 8
Jackson 354 473.9 10 47
Jasper 66 464.82 1 8
Jeff Davis 99 653.55 2 8
Jefferson 88 574.68 1 12
Jenkins 95 1107.74 11 24
Johnson 87 900.53 2 16
Jones 62 216.85 0 5
Lamar 112 578.9 6 13
Lanier 129 1246.26 3 10
Laurens 156 329.84 1 18
Lee 385 1284.58 22 67
Liberty 114 184.16 1 16
Lincoln 36 443.08 1 8
Long 37 185.79 1 2
Lowndes 1136 963.71 9 87
Lumpkin 135 399.38 3 29
Macon 113 870.03 9 36
Madison 89 294.93 4 14
Marion 78 940.55 2 11
McDuffie 89 412.09 6 22
McIntosh 30 205.94 1 2
Meriwether 177 842.06 2 22
Miller 47 815.41 0 3
Mitchell 444 2013.06 38 97
Monroe 156 562.63 16 26
Montgomery 31 336.08 0 3
Morgan 49 256.04 0 6
Murray 194 481.86 2 18
Muscogee 1520 793.21 43 220
Newton 571 508.22 11 85
Non-Georgia Resident 4410 0 43 202
Oconee 146 349.81 10 23
Oglethorpe 88 577.43 7 17
Paulding 560 324.56 15 91
Peach 98 357.99 9 25
Pickens 89 265.43 5 16
Pierce 161 823.74 4 26
Pike 87 461.29 3 10
Polk 205 471.46 1 15
Pulaski 49 449.83 2 7
Putnam 137 626 12 21
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 41 241.38 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 852 421.28 48 202
Rockdale 436 459.14 11 91
Schley 24 454.98 1 7
Screven 89 640.29 6 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 383 554.19 32 61
Stephens 212 805.23 6 36
Stewart 112 1827.38 3 24
Sumter 550 1870.81 50 146
Talbot 68 1104.25 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 128 503.72 0 9
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 106 677.58 3 10
Terrell 225 2657.38 27 54
Thomas 417 938.53 32 69
Tift 695 1702.18 25 97
Toombs 230 852.39 5 17
Towns 38 315.77 1 10
Treutlen 23 336.8 1 3
Troup 1335 1895.93 31 140
Turner 176 2179.3 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 68 268.4 3 18
Unknown 2379 0 2 32
Upson 348 1324.35 43 44
Walker 315 452.52 11 16
Walton 383 399.73 28 57
Ware 395 1101.72 15 61
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 91 448.23 1 11
Wayne 57 190.16 0 6
Webster 21 823.53 1 5
Wheeler 45 568.97 0 2
White 139 437.68 4 28
Whitfield 1001 956.32 10 50
Wilcox 126 1433.45 15 20
Wilkes 53 529.26 1 9
Wilkinson 75 840.9 8 23
Worth 303 1504.32 22 54
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 961,054 (806,938 molecular tests; 154,116 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 77,210* (9.6% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,778 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

