Man arrested for carjacking, stealing cell phone from friend

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who held his friend at gunpoint and stole his car and cell phone is now behind bars.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a friend of 22 year old Edward Flowers gave him a ride around 10:30 Saturday morning. The 21 year old man said when they were near their destination, Flowers pulled out a gun and demanded that his friend give him his cell phone and his car.
Deputies found the car later behind America’s Best Inn on Romeiser Drive in Macon. Flowers ran, but deputies caught him. He’s charged with carjacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
