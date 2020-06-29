Man arrested for carjacking, stealing cell phone from friend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who held his friend at gunpoint and stole his car and cell phone is now behind bars.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a friend of 22 year old Edward Flowers gave him a ride around 10:30 Saturday morning. The 21 year old man said when they were near their destination, Flowers pulled out a gun and demanded that his friend give him his cell phone and his car.

Deputies found the car later behind America’s Best Inn on Romeiser Drive in Macon. Flowers ran, but deputies caught him. He’s charged with carjacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.