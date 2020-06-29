Medical Monday: Fellowship-trained breast surgeon helping women in her community

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the American Cancer Society, women in the United States have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer sometime in their lifetime. Having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor can be life saver for some women.
Dr. Ashley Ray is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists. She joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to share what she does and how she helps women with breast issues.
Click on the video to hear more from Dr. Ray.
