Medical Monday: Fellowship-trained breast surgeon helping women in her community

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the American Cancer Society, women in the United States have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer sometime in their lifetime. Having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor can be life saver for some women.

Dr. Ashley Ray is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists.  She joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to share what she does and how she helps women with breast issues.

Click on the video to hear more from Dr. Ray.