Baldwin County deputies searching for murder suspect

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a suspect wanted for the murder of Cuatez Jones.

Parks is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the June 20th murder.

Anyone with information on where Parks can call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893.

