Bibb School District’s transportation department to hold job fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District’s Transportation Department is holding a job fair.

The job fair happens on Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rose’s Discount Store at 3856 Pio Nono Ave.

Also, the Literacy Bus will be on-site at the event to provide handouts and laptops to assist applicants.

