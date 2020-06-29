CGTC plans to reopen with in-person instruction for Fall Semester

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Central Georgia Technical College announced its plan to offer in-person courses and labs during its Fall semester 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from CGTC, the plan details procedures for maintaining public health and safety, including adaptations to classes and operations.

CGTC’s reopening plan

The college’s reopening plan details the flexible course delivery options students can choose from, including:

on-campus, hybrid (partially remote and partially on-campus)

fully remote (online) classes

CGTC will prioritize certain classes for in-person delivery, such as lab-intensive and clinical courses that require physical interaction and on-site equipment.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CGTC will implement strategies to adhere to social distancing guidelines, including:

staggered class scheduling

cohort scheduling

adjusting class sizes

extending the time between classes

staggered break times between classes

expanded class meeting times

The college encourages the campus community to prioritize health and safety by following regulations and guidelines.

The fall semester begins Tuesday, August 18.