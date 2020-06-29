Georgia Gov. Kemp extends 2 COVID-19 executive orders

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Office announced Monday the governor is extending two executive orders related to COVID-19 that were set to expire on June 30.

A news release from Governor Kemp’s office said the governor made the decision based on an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations.

“As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing,” Governor Kemp said. “We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials.”

Executive Order 06.29.20.01 extends the state’s Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on August 11. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing and healthcare capacity, according to the release.

Executive Order 06.29.20.02, which now expires at 11:59 p.m. on July 15, calls for the continuation of social distancing and bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person. It also outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term facilities and the medically fragile, and outlines that the State Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward,” Governor Kemp said. “Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger.”

