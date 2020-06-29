It’s the Law: Georgia Hate Crimes Law

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Georgia now has a hate crimes law after years of being one of the few states without one. In case you missed it, Governor Brian Kemp signed the legislation Friday.

The law increases prison time for criminals who target victims based on protected classes like race, sex or religion.

J Davis explains how the new law works and if it is important for a state to have one.

He also explains how this new law is different from Georgia’s first hate crimes law that was overturned for being too vague.

