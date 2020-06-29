Macon Film Festival plans to offer online, in-person events

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Film Festival officials plan to offer a hybrid film festival with both online and in-person events August 13 — 30.

According to a news release from Visit Macon, event-goers will be able to stream the online portion of the festival at FilmFestivalFlix.com.

“The Film Festival board was in the middle of planning our 15th Anniversary year when COVID-19 hit. We knew that we needed to come up with an alternative plan so that our audience could still get the festival atmosphere with in-person events while being able to stream the creative content online,” says Steven Fulbright, Macon Film Festival Board President. “We’ve always prided ourselves on embracing technological innovation and with this format, we are able to showcase great independent films and filmmakers while considering the needs and safety of our audience.”

The Macon Film Festival experience

The news release also says that the Macon Film Festival staff is working to build the festival experience with:

online screenings

two in-person theatrical screenings

two outdoor screenings

a continued partnership with the Museum of Arts and Sciences Fulldome Festival which runs August 11-30

online workshops

Q&A’s

a presentation to award-winning juried films

Starting July 13, audiences can preview the full program guide at FilmFestivalFlix.com, and purchase a Festival Pass and order tickets to all events.