Macon Mayhem announces new ownership group

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem hockey team announced a new ownership group Monday.
The group, comprised of all middle Georgians, includes Dr. John Sapp, Charles Olson, John Regan, Mason Bryan and Blair Floyd.
“Many of these members you will recognize, as they are long-standing supporters and season ticket holders of the Macon Mayhem,” a team news release said.
The Mayhem have played in Macon since the 2015-16 season and won the Southern Professional Hockey League’s President’s Cup title in just their second season.
The new group takes the reigns from owners Bob and Diane Kerzner, who owned the franchise since its inception in 2010 as the Augusta RiverHawks.
“We had the pleasure of working with Bob and Diane Kerzner and benefited greatly from their 12 years of hockey experience,” Mayhem General Manager and now part-owner Floyd said. “They were instrumental in growing the SPHL and a cornerstone of the league.
“I’m looking forward to this next step with these fellow owners in keeping the team local, really building community pride, and to continuing my role as the General Manager,” Floyd continued. “This is a first-class organization from top to bottom and we will dedicate ourselves to making the Macon Mayhem the gold standard of the SPHL.”
The announcement comes almost five months after the organization announced a five-year extension with Spectra to continue holding its home games at the Macon Coliseum.
“We are excited about this new ownership group for the Macon Mayhem”, Macon Centreplex General Manager David Aiello said. “Working with Bob and Diane Kerzner and Blair Floyd has been a pleasure over the last few years and we are confident this transition to a new ownership group, knowing the individuals within it and their dedication to the team and to our community, will only serve to enhance the team and Macon Mayhem brand.”
The Mayhem’s new season schedule will be announced soon.
Stay up to date with the Mayhem at maconmayhem.com and follow the Mayhem on social media channels Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.