Man shot and killed outside of Dublin Walmart

Chip Matthews
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of the Dublin Walmart, late Sunday night.

According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, police received a call about a person shot around 10 p.m.

Chief Chatman says the victim did not survive the incident. The shooting is still under investigation.

