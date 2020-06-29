|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer wants to inspire its Macon campus by adding a sculpture commemorating the university’s 1963 integration.
Mercer University staff hopes the sculpture will help strengthen diversity efforts.
The university has a committee that will find an artist to create the sculpture. The committee will also decide on the exact location.
Larry Brumley, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Mercer, says the sculpture should provide inspiration.
“The hope is that it will provide a little inspiration that Mercer is fully committed to providing access and opportunity for all — regardless of their skin color and our demographics reflect,” Brumley said.
Mercer and Emory University were the first private universities in Georgia to integrate in 1963. Mercer President William Underwood got the sculpture idea while visiting Brown University in Rhode Island.