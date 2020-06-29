MTA to close Terminal Station ‘until further notice’ on July 6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority announced Monday it is closing the Terminal Station on Monday, July 6 until further notice due to “the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Macon-Bibb County and statewide.”

A news release from MTA says the closure will not apply to essential business conducted by these offices:

• Blake & Pendleton
• Economic Community Development
• Georgia Department of Driver Services
• Macon-Bibb County Business Development
• Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission

MTA provided this list of procedures regarding entry to the Terminal Station:

  • All doors are locked except the main, front door.
  • Before entering the building, everyone is required to wear a face covering affixed to the head that covers both the nose and mouth.
  • Everyone entering the building will be required to check in with the security guard seated at the door.
  • Terminal Station restrooms will be closed.

MTA also announced Monday its buses won’t run on Saturday, July 4 but will resume service on Monday, July 6. 

MTA says it will monitor COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths and will relax the new guidelines when it is safe to do so.

“Our goal is to protect the employees who work in the Terminal Station offices,” the release said.

