Pet safety tips for July 4th holiday

Peyton Lewis
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Fourth of July fireworks are scary for pets and local animal shelters ask that pet owners to make plans before the holiday.

The Bibb County Animal Services office says they see a surge in the number calls about missing pets and the number of people bringing in found animals.

Adoption coordinator Cson Johnson says this time of year can be terrifying for animals.

“On average animals are terrified of thunderstorms and noises like that and fireworks, it’s nonstop,” Johnson said. “Some people start it the day before and then they’ll start at noon and you can’t explain to an animal what’s happening or when it’s going to stop.”

Bibb County Animals Services recommends having a plan of action before the holiday.

Johnson said, “Our best advice is to plan ahead. If you know your pet is afraid of fireworks or thunderstorms, or you know something is coming, you make a plan. You have a crate, you have a way to securely contain your animal, and you have ID on them. I tell people to take a picture, have a picture on your phone so we can identify your pet, and try to get them settled early.”

The organization Pawz for Georgia shares tips to help pet owners prepare for the holiday.

Pamela Peacock, the founder of Pawz for Georgia, says making sure your pet has ID is key.

“Make sure your pet has identification on its collar,” Peacock said. “If your pet has been chipped please make sure it’s been registered with the correct information.”

Peacock says if you don’t have an ID tag, you can use a permanent marker to write your phone number on the collar instead.

Bibb County Animal services also recommend that people put their animals in a dimly lit room with a soft bed or crate, and play soft music to help drown out the firework noises.

Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.