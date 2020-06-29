Triple digit heat indices expected by afternoon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat and humidity will combine to make for a steamy start to the work week in our area.
TODAY.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s with heat index values expected to top out in the triple digits. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible today. Overnight lows will fall only into the middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
Rain coverage will be on the rise tomorrow as we begin an unsettled weather pattern. High temperatures will still be rather warm in the low and middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. A strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.
WEEK AHEAD.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures return to the low 90’s. Rain chances and temperatures will hold steady through the weekend.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).