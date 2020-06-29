|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is shot to death after an argument at Dublin Walmart.
Dublin Police say they responded to the Walmart parking lot just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Kristopher O’ Neal dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say 27-year-old Jaron Darrisaw shot and killed O’ Neal during an argument.
Dublin’s rise in homicides
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman spoke about the rise in homicides.
“It doesn’t make sense to me, the amount of killings all over the country — just too much,” Chatman said.
This investigation is ongoing.