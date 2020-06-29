UPDATE (Monday, June 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
3838
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 79,417 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 29. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 256 1379.24 14 43
Atkinson 139 1668.67 2 16
Bacon 229 2008.07 4 20
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 483 1087.15 33 76
Banks 130 650.59 0 22
Barrow 485 561.45 25 106
Bartow 677 611.17 42 155
Ben Hill 159 955.24 1 12
Berrien 114 591.41 0 5
Bibb 775 509.37 38 183
Bleckley 58 451.78 1 5
Brantley 85 442.66 2 6
Brooks 145 921.98 11 16
Bryan 117 298.95 5 22
Bulloch 299 376.26 4 24
Burke 143 640.05 6 32
Butts 265 1052.67 33 29
Calhoun 162 2564.51 5 35
Camden 114 211.41 2 9
Candler 33 304.51 0 4
Carroll 678 564.44 39 115
Catoosa 304 442.05 7 27
Charlton 46 347.14 2 6
Chatham 1140 390.18 37 177
Chattahoochee 405 3767.79 0 6
Chattooga 56 226.12 2 4
Cherokee 1283 481.21 44 185
Clarke 490 377.56 15 56
Clay 57 1996.5 2 5
Clayton 1888 619.35 79 220
Clinch 104 1562.5 3 10
Cobb 4630 585.64 240 853
Coffee 534 1240.65 17 96
Colquitt 911 2006.92 18 70
Columbia 444 279.89 9 53
Cook 130 745.54 1 16
Coweta 647 425.66 15 58
Crawford 39 318.94 0 4
Crisp 271 1215.85 12 45
Dade 65 402.18 1 3
Dawson 136 503.31 3 22
Decatur 250 949.78 8 27
DeKalb 5469 689.53 171 873
Dodge 96 470.93 2 9
Dooly 205 1529.85 12 43
Dougherty 1887 2098.88 154 461
Douglas 879 578.65 36 180
Early 260 2562.59 31 26
Echols 183 4610.73 0 6
Effingham 131 204.6 1 15
Elbert 100 527.84 0 9
Emanuel 106 467.7 3 10
Evans 19 177.79 0 0
Fannin 94 357.14 1 7
Fayette 326 277.34 17 46
Floyd 502 502.42 15 54
Forsyth 792 313.65 15 90
Franklin 187 801.58 1 15
Fulton 6648 604.81 312 1068
Gilmer 185 588.85 2 23
Glascock 8 264.46 0 0
Glynn 547 635.7 4 31
Gordon 356 613.27 18 43
Grady 189 770.17 4 34
Greene 97 518.25 9 20
Gwinnett 7755 798.54 170 998
Habersham 666 1454.15 35 93
Hall 3138 1520.72 59 434
Hancock 210 2563.16 32 37
Haralson 68 221.34 5 16
Harris 307 884.42 9 37
Hart 56 214.5 0 5
Heard 48 388.04 3 7
Henry 1141 475.68 33 109
Houston 604 384.62 23 134
Irwin 59 625.46 1 8
Jackson 355 475.23 10 49
Jasper 66 464.82 1 8
Jeff Davis 104 686.56 2 9
Jefferson 95 620.39 1 12
Jenkins 96 1119.4 11 24
Johnson 88 910.88 2 16
Jones 62 216.85 0 5
Lamar 112 578.9 6 13
Lanier 129 1246.26 3 10
Laurens 158 334.07 1 18
Lee 385 1284.58 22 67
Liberty 114 184.16 1 16
Lincoln 36 443.08 1 8
Long 37 185.79 1 2
Lowndes 1150 975.58 9 89
Lumpkin 138 408.26 3 30
Macon 113 870.03 9 36
Madison 89 294.93 4 14
Marion 78 940.55 2 11
McDuffie 91 421.35 6 23
McIntosh 31 212.81 1 2
Meriwether 177 842.06 2 22
Miller 47 815.41 0 3
Mitchell 446 2022.13 38 97
Monroe 156 562.63 17 26
Montgomery 31 336.08 0 3
Morgan 49 256.04 0 6
Murray 210 521.6 2 19
Muscogee 1536 801.56 43 222
Newton 571 508.22 11 86
Non-Georgia Resident 4601 0 45 206
Oconee 148 354.6 10 23
Oglethorpe 88 577.43 7 17
Paulding 565 327.46 15 91
Peach 101 368.95 9 25
Pickens 92 274.38 5 16
Pierce 162 828.86 4 26
Pike 88 466.6 3 10
Polk 206 473.76 1 15
Pulaski 49 449.83 2 7
Putnam 142 648.85 12 22
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 42 247.26 3 14
Randolph 198 2931.6 25 36
Richmond 896 443.04 48 212
Rockdale 436 459.14 11 91
Schley 25 473.93 1 7
Screven 91 654.68 6 21
Seminole 50 614.25 2 8
Spalding 383 554.19 32 61
Stephens 216 820.42 6 36
Stewart 113 1843.69 3 24
Sumter 551 1874.21 50 147
Talbot 69 1120.49 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 130 511.59 0 9
Taylor 28 351.85 2 10
Telfair 112 715.93 3 10
Terrell 225 2657.38 27 54
Thomas 421 947.54 32 70
Tift 721 1765.86 26 97
Toombs 236 874.62 5 17
Towns 38 315.77 1 10
Treutlen 23 336.8 1 3
Troup 1336 1897.35 31 141
Turner 176 2179.3 16 34
Twiggs 24 296.81 1 7
Union 68 268.4 3 18
Unknown 3621 0 2 38
Upson 348 1324.35 43 44
Walker 315 452.52 11 16
Walton 383 399.73 28 57
Ware 397 1107.3 15 61
Warren 20 383.88 0 9
Washington 94 463.01 1 11
Wayne 59 196.84 0 6
Webster 21 823.53 1 5
Wheeler 48 606.9 0 2
White 140 440.83 4 28
Whitfield 1055 1007.91 10 50
Wilcox 127 1444.82 15 20
Wilkes 54 539.25 1 9
Wilkinson 76 852.11 8 23
Worth 305 1514.25 22 54
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 980,492 (823,117 molecular tests; 157,375 antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 79,417* (9.6% of molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,784 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.