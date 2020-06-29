Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke says deputies were justified in the use of force that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Keith Young.

This comes after a GBI investigation.

According to a news release, GBI conducted interviews that revealed Young threatened suicide several times since Fall 2019. Recently, he had been hospitalized after holding a gun to his head and threatening to kill himself.

On May 19, Young’s wife served him with divorce papers. Then, Young physically assaulted his wife and tied her to a bed.

Also that day, Young called his father-in-law and said, “If you don’t shoot me, I’ll shoot you.”

The GBI’s initial findings

Kasey Young, Keith’s wife, called Macon-Bibb County 911 at about 5:45 p.m. on May 19. She reported her husband had hit her at their home on Bob White Road in south Bibb County, tied her to their bed, and took their three children.

Kasey went to a neighbor’s home to call for help. Bibb County deputies responded to the call.

At about 7:15 p.m., deputies spotted Keith’s truck turning onto Karlee Dawn. Then deputies and Kasey’s stepfather saw Keith speeding toward deputies.

Authorities confirmed that Keith accelerated from 21 miles per hour to 52 miles per hour and he never hit the brakes.

The neighbor told investigators he saw Keith fire shots at deputies and at the neighbor’s home as he continued speeding toward them.

Deputies fired their guns at the truck just as it crashed into a law enforcement vehicle. The crash caused one sheriff’s deputy to be ejected from her car.

Keith sustained injuries during the crash and shooting. He was taken to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.

This GBI’s investigation is ongoing.