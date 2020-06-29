Virtual town halls explore Baldwin County back-to-school plans

The town halls are scheduled for Tuesday, June 30th at noon and 5:30 p.m.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
13
Listen to the content of this post:

The Baldwin County School District is using virtual town halls to explore various reopening strategies to start the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town halls are scheduled for Tuesday, June 30th at noon and 5:30 p.m. All meetings will be held virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Dr. Noris Price will be leading the town hall meetings. According to a school news release, she will discuss different school reopening models. Options range from a full traditional reopening to a hybrid model that would involve staggering student schedules or alternating days or weeks to allow for social distancing to full-time remote learning for all.

Dr. Price will also discuss plans on forming a local task force. The task force will include representatives from the school district, parents, business leaders, community members, health care professionals, law enforcement personnel, faith-based organization leaders, civic and non-profit organization members, and representatives from all three local colleges/universities.

Previous articleIt’s the Law: Georgia Hate Crimes Law
Next articlePet safety tips for July 4th holiday
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.