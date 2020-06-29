Virtual town halls explore Baldwin County back-to-school plans

|
The Baldwin County School District is using virtual town halls to explore various reopening strategies to start the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The town halls are scheduled for Tuesday, June 30th at noon and 5:30 p.m. All meetings will be held virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Baldwin County School Superintendent Dr. Noris Price will be leading the town hall meetings. According to a school news release, she will discuss different school reopening models. Options range from a full traditional reopening to a hybrid model that would involve staggering student schedules or alternating days or weeks to allow for social distancing to full-time remote learning for all.
Dr. Price will also discuss plans on forming a local task force. The task force will include representatives from the school district, parents, business leaders, community members, health care professionals, law enforcement personnel, faith-based organization leaders, civic and non-profit organization members, and representatives from all three local colleges/universities.