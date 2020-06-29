Georgia reports its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise.

The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday.

Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000.

The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.