Dublin City Hall closes, employee came in contact with COVID-19

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin city hall closed Tuesday and will stay closed until Monday, July 6th.
According to a notice on the city’s Facebook page, a city employee came in contact with someone who has COVID-19. The city is waiting on testing results and the building has to be cleaned and sanitized.
The city will be conducting business by telephone and the city’s drive-thru will be remain open for payments.
