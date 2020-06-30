UPDATE: Baldwin County murder suspect arrested in Newton County

Dequanis Parks is now in the Baldwin County jail.

Shelby Coates
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  A man wanted for a Baldwin County murder is now behind bars.

According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Dequanis Parks Tuesday morning in Newton County, Georgia.

Parks was wanted for the murder of Cuatez Jones. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the June 20th murder.

The Covington Police Department assisted with this investigation.

 

