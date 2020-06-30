Baldwin County School District holds virtual town halls on reopening schools

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to reopen schools, the Baldwin County School District is holding a virtual town hall meeting.
This will be the third gathering Dr. Noris Price — the Baldwin County School Superintendent — will lead, providing information to parents for their input.
The discussion will highlight the local task force initiative and the different school-reopening models examined.
According to a news release, Dr. Price will also discuss parent and staff surveys. She will also explain the rationale and details associated with the potential models for reopening schools.
The town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live.
