Byron residents upset at high water bill

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Citizens of Byron have had it with the city’s rising water cost.

Byron resident Michelle Chafin said, “Last year they sent out a notice stating that they were putting in new pipes at the beginning of the neighborhood.”

Chafin says that probably where the spike is coming from.

“They said that there will be a rate hike to cover those expenses,” said Chafin.

Some residents don’t believe that.

Fernisha Blackmon says she lived in Byron for almost a year and her water bill went from $90 to $150. Blackmon says she uses the most water to wash clothes and her bill has never had such an impact until now.

According to the department, single-family homes or an apartment complex where each apartment has its own meter, customers will pay a ready-to-service fee of $8 per month per unit and a $5 dollar rate per thousand gallons used.

The department says the service-fee is included in the monthly rate but doesn’t include water. Also, the rate per thousand gallons is charged based on water usage.

Director Tiffany Sandefur says this last billing cycle was May 20 through June 23. She says there were 34 days in this billing cycle, and it can vary on each billing cycle due to weekends and holidays.

Chafin says she stands with the department only because she knows they are trying their best.

“If you want good clean water, and you want new construction I guess we do take a little bit of the cost but it benefits us,” said Chafin.

The director says if you have concerns contact the department at 478-956-2411.

