Deputies prepare for Fourth of July, one of most dangerous days of year

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- As more people get ready for the holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies are urging residents to stay safe.

The Fourth of July ranks as one of the most dangerous days of the year.

According to MoneyGeek’s analysis, your risk of encountering drunk drivers on the Fourth of July is 134% higher than average.

“It’s really because of two reasons, first it’s a holiday weekend, and a lot of folks like to get together with their friends and families to celebrate,” said Doug Milnes, head of marketing & data analytics of MoneyGeek’s. “So on that particular day, folks might be a little bit over-served and make a poor decision on their way home.”

With those numbers rising, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Heat Team will be enforcing traffic and vehicle laws to prevent fatalities.

“There will be a number of deputies that focus on that type of enforcement and will be out throughout the holiday weekend,” Lieutenant Scott Davis, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

MoneyGeek also says 28% of DUI-related deaths are projected to happen in the summer.

“People are getting out of the house more which means that they’re driving more. Drinking rate increases during the summertime,” Milnes said. “And to a lesser degree there are more younger drivers on the road as students who are getting your license for the first time or they are back from college.”

The Sheriff’s Office says if you plan to go out and consume alcohol for the holiday, make sure you have a designated driver to get home safely.

“Travel safe, be safe, be thoughtful of other pedestrians, and the motoring public, and just think ahead,” said Davis.

