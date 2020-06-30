Hooked On Science: Fourth of July rocket

Listen to the content of this post:

ALKA SELTZER ROCKET

SCIENCE SAFETY PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Film Canister

Alka Seltzer

Water

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the film canister ½ of the way with water. Describe and classify the water and Alka seltzer by their observable properties.

STEP 2: Add the Alka seltzer to the film canister. Snap on the lid to the film canister. Turn the film canister upside down and watch. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the Alka seltzer is added to the water, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the film canister, launching the film canister into the air.