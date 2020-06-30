Increasing rain chances over next couple of days

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Summertime thunderstorms will increase in coverage today and tomorrow as the heat and humidity hang around.
TODAY.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon as highs top out in the low and middle 90’s. A few storms could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts being the main storm threat.Isolated showers will linger into the early overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Showers and storms are back tomorrow and look to increase in coverage across the area. High temperatures will top out in the low 90’s before overnight lows fall into the low 70’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through at least early next week. Temperatures look to remain consistent in the low 90’s during the afternoon and low 70’s overnight.
