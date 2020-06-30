Missing Fort Valley man found dead inside car on Highway 96

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police say 28-year-old Dominique Towns, who was last seen last week, was found dead Tuesday.
An FVPD news release says the vehicle Towns was reported to be driving, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, was found on Highway 96 East about a mile past Evans Road and that the body inside was positively identified as Towns.
Towns was last seen Thursday when he left for work in Warner Robins. Police later said his cell phone was found in Bibb County.
Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.