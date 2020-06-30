Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 22-26

|
Restaurant Report Card: June 22-26
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 22 and Friday, June 26, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Fellowship Home at Meriwether (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Food Service Partners of Georgia LLC
133 SHOP RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2020
Bibb County:
Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Score: 06-23-2020
Your Pie
1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Dooly County:
Cree-Mee Dairy Bar
2915 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Tienda Y Taquieria Mi Familia
117 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Houston County:
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Firehouse Sub
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Every Day Wings & Things
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Schultze’s
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2020
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2020
Jones County:
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
Monroe County:
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2020
Peach County:
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2020
Putnam County:
Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Rock Eagle Founders Lodge (Food Service)
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Telfair County:
Dairy Queen
3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2020
Washington County:
Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2020
