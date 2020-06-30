Severe storms possible Wednesday in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

After a few mostly dry days in Middle Georgia, storms rolled back in this afternoon. Most of us saw just rain, but at least my garden is happy.

Tomorrow will bring our next chance of severe storms. Main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

These storms could pop up quickly, so be sure to stay weather aware if you are outdoors and hear thunder.



Timing for tomorrow’s storms will be anytime during the afternoon, but we could see a few pop ups as early as 11 am.

Although we are not expecting widespread severe storms on Thursday, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out.



All eyes are mostly on Saturday, for the Fourth of July. Scattered thunderstorms are once again on the docket, with the possibility that some could linger into prime fireworks time.

It will also be hot all the way into the weekend.



A look ahead into next week, right now, the forecast looks pretty wet. Although this forecast is obviously going to change between now and then, it looks like rain will be hanging around the southeast for much of next week.



On top of everything, we will see an increase in Saharan dust in Middle Georgia by tomorrow afternoon. This will likely have a minimal impact on the area, but it could make things a little hazy by Thursday.